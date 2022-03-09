For the first time in two years, the AJS Spring Farm Machinery (SFM) Shows will complete its third and final exhibition show for this year at The Green Glens Arena, Millstreet, Co Cork.

The dates for your diary are 22-24 March 2022.

Widely recognised as the leading trade show for all things farming, construction and agricultural related, the spring farm machinery shows have expanded year on year, becoming a staple in the calendar of, not just farmers, but business owners and customers across Ireland.

You can expect to see all the leading brands represented at the SFM show in Millstreet, with hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the latest in product development, new product launches and innovations from within the farming and agricultural sectors.

Exhibitors at the Green Glens Arena are spread across three major exhibition halls and 330,000sq ft of floor space. The shows are attended annually by thousands of visitors from across the UK and Ireland over three days, giving exhibitors the unique opportunity to have face-to-face interaction with new and existing customers, allowing them to form new business connections with like-minded people from within the same industry.

Millstreet’s SFM show has been steadily growing with more and more exhibitors attending annually including returning exhibitors such as Grassmen, Cork Farm Machinery, Agri Spread, Mastek, Lemken, Atkins, ECI JCB and Buckley’s Tractors to name just a few, as well as exciting new companies including Spreadpoint, Slurryquip, Clipex Fencing and more.

Attendance numbers soared to well over 11,000 at the last show in 2020 and with there being no shows since 2020 this is one not to be missed!

Impressive Valtra on show in 2020.

Get your tickets by clicking here.