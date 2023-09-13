Alice Doyle and Pat Murphy will contest the deputy presidency of the IFA.

Doyle, a drystock farmer from Camolin, currently farm family committee chair, was ratified by the Wexford executive on Monday evening – becoming the first woman to contest the second-highest office in the country’s largest farming organisation.

Last Thursday, Ardrahan dairy, suckler and tillage farmer Pat Murphy, the current Connacht regional chair, accepted the Galway executive’s nomination.

Regional chairs

James Gallagher from Leitrim and Brendan Golden from Mayo have been nominated to run for regional chair in Connacht.

Pat Murphy IFA Connacht regional chair. \ David Ruffles

Mark Connors from Waterford, Francis Foley from Kerry and Conor O’Leary from Cork central have been nominated to run for Munster regional chair.

Tom Byrne from Wicklow, Pat Farrell from Kildare and Paul O’Brien from Kilkenny will contest the south Leinster regional chair position.