Pat Murphy has become the new chair of FBD, I see. The Kilkenny man will step into the considerable shoes of the late Padraig Walshe, following the Laois man’s untimely death.

It marks the end of the IFA’s domination of the chairmanships of FBD – both Farmer Business Developments plc (the co-op) which Murphy now chairs, and FBD Holdings (the insurance company), chaired by Liam Herlihy.

Eddie Downey was the other leading candidate, and had hoped to continue to maintain the IFA’s hold on the position, but Murphy had the votes on the day. Murphy sat on the IFA’s farm business committee when Downey chaired it.

It could be called a Tirlán takeover. Murphy is currently vice-chair of Tirlán, and thus sits on the board of Glanbia plc. Herlihy was formerly chair of Glanbia co-op and plc when they were almost indivisible.