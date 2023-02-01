Irish Bogballe importer and distributor, Atkins Farm Machinery has recently appointed Murphy Machinery based in Co Kilkenny as dealers for the county of Kilkenny as well as North Tipperary through its AgriQuip branch in Littleton.
Both Murphys and AgriQuip will stock the full range of Bogballe fertiliser spreaders. This will include standard specification machines alongside grant-eligible weigh cell models.The appointment adds to the Murphy Machinery Group’s range of franchises, already being Irish importers for brands including Berthoud, He-VA and Alpego and dealers for brands such as Manitou, Pöttinger, Kubota and Honda.
