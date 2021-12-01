Congratulations to Pat Dillon, who has been confirmed as the new director of research at Teagasc, replacing the role vacated by recently appointed Teagasc director Frank O’Mara.

Dillon’s appointment means there’s a new vacancy for the top job at Moorepark. That will be the most hotly contested job this decade.

Dillon was the sheriff at Moorepark for 17 years. His inner circle of deputy sheriffs were Padraig French, Laurence Shalloo, Michael O’Donovan and Donagh Berry – each of whom will be expected to run for the job.

The funny thing is, Dillon himself will be on the panel picking his replacement and whoever gets the job will continue to report to him.

That person will have their hands full.

Not only in keeping those that lost out on side and working as a team, but also because the role encompasses overseeing the research centres at Grange and Athenry as well as Moorepark.

That’s before we even mention emissions, climate change and the national herd.