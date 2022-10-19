Anthony Nea from Correaly, Westmeath photographed on his farm alongside newly planted native rchird, His bee hives and his flock of belclaire and Galway sheep. \ Claire Nash

I farm: “A small sheep farm in Co Westmeath with my wife Nicola and our four sons. I had no land at all up until 2018. The Belclares are due to lamb in early January and the Galways are due in the first week of March. We sell honey and I work off-farm too.”

Belclares: “I like the Belclares because they are easy lambing, have a high worm tolerance and give a good number of lambs. Breeding purebreds gives me options when I produce lambs. I have the option of selling rams to other purebred flocks, selling rams to commercial flocks or selling to the factory.”

Galway sheep: “I travelled over to Athenry to take a look at some Galways. I like to see the sheep, ask questions and do some research before I buy. I bought some ewes because I liked what I saw and the native breed ties into my conservation work with the bees. There is a valuable market there for the Galway wool through the Galway co-op.”

Bees: “I am involved in the Lake County Beekeepers Association and have always been interested in bees. I have 40 hives of native Irish black bees. Selling the honey gives another income stream but I don’t push the bees too far to produce. Going into the winter, I leave a nice bit of honey with them. I would rather have live, healthy bees than a few extra pots to sell.”

Hedges: “Having the bees leaves me more conscious of the importance of hedges. I want a hedge that has blossoms that can feed bees, berries or fruit for the birds and then maybe something for us to pick at the end of it all for ourselves.”

Heritage apples: “I planted 44 heritage Irish apple trees this year. I have them planted in a way that I’m not losing the field. I can graze the field with lambs and have good grass between them.”

Quotable quote: “The land was poor when I took it over, neglected. I improved it by liming and mulching, not through chemicals and fertilisers. The bees keep me conscious of chemicals used on the land.”