I farm: “Sucklers and sheep on 97 acres with my Mam, Bridget. The two of us have been farming since my Dad died in 2010. My Mam works full-time but we get great help from our neighbours. We used to run a finishing system but got into sucklers by default after Daddy died. We have 25 cows, 22 weanlings, a pedigree Charolais bull and a flock of 21 sheep. We own 46ac of the land and rent 51ac about 8km away.”

Herd: “We run a spring/autumn split-calving system as it spreads out the workload for us. We have great neighbours who are always around to help us out whenever we need it. The cows are a mixture of Charolais, Limousin, Whitehead and Simmental crosses.”

At the moment: “The weanlings are getting 70% DMD silage ad-lib and 1.5kg of weanling crunch per head. The cows are just on silage and pre-calver minerals and any of the thinner cows are in a pen on their own getting about 1kg of meal. The sheep are all still being fed outside.”

Lambing: “The sheep will be housed around the start of January. The ewes will be starting to lamb in the middle of January and the ewe lambs will start lambing around St Patrick’s Day.”

I studied: “Ag science in UCD and I am now four months into the Pure Ambition Glanbia graduate programme. I am also chair of Templederry’s IFA branch.”

Hobbies: “I have been playing with the county all the way up along and up to intermediate level. I played camogie during my time in UCD also and was lucky enough to win a Purcell Cup. This year I won a Munster intermediate final with Tipp and a Junior B county football final with the club, so it was a great year despite it all.”

Quotable quote: “If it was easy, they’d be all at it but there’s a whole parish farming here with us and helping us out.”

Favourite song: “Templederry My Home.”