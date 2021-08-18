I farm: “80ac in Boyle, Co Roscommon, with my father Gerard Cregg. It’s a mixture of leased and owned land. We own about 50ac and we lease 30ac, all in separate blocks.”
Our herd: “We used to rear heifer calves. This year, we decided to rear bull calves, so we bought 100 British Friesian bull calves. We moved into calf rearing in the last three years, so we are doing a lot of contract rearing. I have 15 of my own heifers, Friesian Jersey crosses, and 20 calves that I bought this year. My grandfather Michael Cregg has a pedigree herd of 20 Shorthorn cattle and we run that farm in conjunction with him.”
