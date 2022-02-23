Darryl Brannigan with one of his ram lambs on his farm at Kilcoo in the Mournes, Co Down.

Family farm: “I farm with three of my brothers, Aidan, Eugene and Niall. We run around 350 ewes on 100ac of severely disadvantaged area (SDA) land, which would be relatively fragmented.”

Pedigree sheep: “We run pedigree Texel ewes under the Largy and Tullansoo flock prefixes, as well as pedigree Scottish Blackface ewes. Our Blackface ewes are a mix of Lanark and Mourne breeding. We also keep some commercial ewes for implanting embryos from our Texels.”

Lambing: “Lambing started in early February for the Texels. Things have eased a bit, but will get busy again next week with another group of Texel ewes and commericals carrying embryos lambing.

“The Blackface ewes are lambed in April. Between the four of us, we work a rota to spread out the workload. Eugene and myself will take annual leave to lamb during the day, with Aidan and Niall sorting things at night.”

Darryl Brannigan on his scenic farm in the Mournes with Lough Reavy in the background.

Work: “For the past three years, I have been working as a ruminant nutritionist for Tullyheron Feeds in Co Down. I love the job. You get to see plenty of stock and there’s a great social aspect meeting different farmers.”

Football: “I play half back for Kilcoo and winning the All-Ireland Club title has been my sole ambition for the past decade. I have four brothers and all five of us play for the club. Winning the All-Ireland with them was special. There has been a huge amount of commitment, sacrifice and hard work gone in to winning the All-Ireland Club title.

Darryl Brannigan in one of his lambing sheds on his farm at Kilcoo in the Mournes, Co Down.

“It has been hard balancing football commitments with the farm, as well as my job, for so long.

“We are serious about our sheep and put in a lot of effort into getting breeding right and producing rams for sale. But football has taken top priority over the last 10 years.”

Quotable quote: “Football and farming are similar. The more you put in to it, the more you will get back out.”

