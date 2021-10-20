I run: “A flock of 270 Blackface ewes on my 313ac hill farm and buy 700 store lambs to finish on winter grazings. I used to rent the farm before buying it 10 years ago. It is mainly rough grazing with 24 acres ploughable. I also work at the mart and do contract gatherings for other flocks in the area.”
Pedigree ewes: “I breed the ewes pure with Perthshire-type rams. Many of the Blackface rams are getting increasing bother with their horns curling into their face but with the Perthshire type it is less of an issue. This year, I’ve sold 10 rams for an average of £800 and a top of £2,000.”
