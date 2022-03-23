Farm: “We run cattle, sheep and grow hemp on 550ac. Four hundred acres of this is hill ground and we keep 80ac of forestry. I farm alongside my father John and brother Spencer.”

Family: “It’s all hands on deck, with lots of help coming along. My wife Sharon and I are busy with Erin, 10, Finn, seven, Donncha, two, and Emer, two months, and Spencer and his wife Emma have Layla, four, and Ollie, one.”

Dexter: “I’ve 24 pedigree organic Dexter cows and we finish all calves to beef at 30 months of age. They’re known as a poor man’s cow but are dual-purpose and suitable for the rough grazing on the hill. We sell direct to customers through our beef boxes under our brand Keadeen Mountain Farms. We’re keeping all our heifers currently to try to build up numbers.”

Hemp: “We grow 20ac of hemp on our lower ground, process it through our screw press and extract hemp seed oil under our company Hemp Tech Ireland. The remaining cake is milled into protein for the body building and sports market. For every tonne of hemp grown in the field, it absorbs a tonne of carbon. The markets are developing and, in a few years, I see it being as good as the sugar beet sector was.”

Edward Hanbige and Spencer on the farm in Wicklow. \ Claire Nash

Forestry: “We have 80ac of forestry in two plots, one planted in 2000 and the other in 2008 but we’re now asking ourselves what’s plan B. We’re struggling to get a felling licence at the moment. Whatever the hold-up is in the Department, it’s affected us. We can’t keep waiting for the licence as it will impact our decision on the land for the future.”