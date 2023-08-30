Fearghal Sullivan pictured on his dairy farm in Rhode, Co Offaly with (l-r) son Conor (13), daughter Caoimhe (11) and son Darragh (15). \ Claire Nash

I farm: “167ac owned and 54ac rented, in two blocks. We milk 125 pedigree Holstein Friesians, predominantly spring calving, with 15% in the autumn. They’re due in two to three weeks. We use the rented ground for silage, usually three cuts a year. We supply Lakeland Dairies.”

Fearghal milks using a 16-unit herringbone parlour. \ Claire Nash

Family: “I’ve Darragh (15), Conor (13) and Caoimhe (11) to help out. They’re all very good. They do their little bits and they do the bit of giving out in the process! My wife Michelle does all the calf-feeding and we get a few students in as well.”

Milk prices: “We’re 2c/l below the cost of production at the moment. We’re in dairy 60 years and last year was the best. I wouldn’t say this year is the worst. I’ve seen it down at 19c/l. We’re a high-cost system as we feed a lot of meal, but because of the amount I’m milking, I wouldn’t be worried yet.

Sullivan pictured with sons Conor and Darragh and daughter Caoimhe. \ Claire Nash

"I think there’s no sign of it going back the other way for six months. I think it could go down further, hopefully not below the 30c/l mark.”

Fertiliser: “We’ve been getting the last of our slurry spread and, this week, we’ll go with a round of fertiliser and it’ll be our last for the year.

"We get our bulk spread, a bag of CAN to the acre. Grazing-wise, we’ve got on alright despite the weather, even though we’re a heavy farm. Getting second cut silage cut was our biggest problem.”

Breeding: “We put the vast majority in calf to Holstein, and we keep a Friesian bull for clean-up. This year, we got an Angus bull as well, as there isn’t as big a market for the dairy stock. The new entrants are really drying up.”

The Sullivan herd is made up of pedigree Holstein Friesians. \ Claire Nash

Derogation: “We’re a derogation farm. I think it’s definitely going back to the 220kg N/ha. If the EU gets their way, it’ll be gone altogether. Going back to the 170kg would affect me. If that happens, I don’t believe in these high prices for renting land. There is no point working for nothing.”