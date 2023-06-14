Land: “I’m contract-rearing heifer calves in Ballymackey, Co Tipperary. I’m currently farming around 120ac, with 70ac owned and 50ac rented. The quality of the land is mixed, with half of the land being high, dry land and the other half being low, peaty land. All of the land is under grass, with the occasional break crop such as kale or rape on land marked for reseeding.”

\ Odhran Ducie

\ Odhran Ducie

Family farming: “I’m a fourth-generation farmer. I took over the farm from my parents, Jimmy and Teresa, in 2014. They’re still active on the farm – it’s a very family orientated farm. My wife, Tara, is a nurse and helps out in the evenings and weekends. I have two kids, Fionn and Fiadh. Both of them love helping out. Farming is a team effort.”

Ger Hogan and his wife Tara. \ Odhran Ducie

Contract rearing: “We rear around 100 Friesian and Jersey crossbred heifer calves every year on contract for breeders. Heifers are reared on the farm from three to 22 months of age, at which point they go back to the farmer to calve down. Contract rearing is more secure than suckler farming as you know exactly what you’re getting. You’re paid per head, per day and this predictability helps with cashflow management.”

Calf to beef: “This year, we are rearing 50 beef calves but we’ve found calf to beef is not as financially viable as contract rearing. Getting calves to weaning is really expensive as input costs are so high.”

Silage: “Toohey Agri make our silage. You’d be lost without a good contractor. Right now, we’ve cut and baled about two-thirds of our winter reserve of silage. First-cut silage was cut at the start of May, during the good weather windows. We prioritise quality over quantity. All silage is baled. We averaged seven bales per/ac for first-cut silage. Around 90% of our land has been reseeded in the last eight years. We find grass to be the quickest asset to pay back.”

Weather: “The current spell of weather has slowed grass growth. To manage it we mow grass on dry land and graze the grass on wetter land. We won’t panic just yet; the summer is long and the rain will come.”