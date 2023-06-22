Farm: “I farm 35 acres organically on the Longford-Westmeath border. I would have some very sandy gravel hills that are dry at the moment, but they run down into what was bog land. I started farming organically 23 years ago; at that time, it was looked down on.

Stock: “I generally buy Angus-cross bullock yearlings directly from farms. Some cattle I buy from a suckler farm in Meath, because they are quiet. Some I finish at 20 months; others at around two years. I haven’t fed meal in 30 years, just two fresh strips of grass each day.

Prices: “I send my cattle to Slaney Foods in Bunclody, and since February this year, we’ve been getting a flat price of €6/kilo.”

Family: “Everyone gets involved in the farming here – my wife Annette, eldest son Kevin who farms up the road, Aideen and Diarmaid. The three grandchildren [Sam, Izzy and Kayla] love helping out.”

Fodder: “I have some haylage made already. I might cut more later on depending on the weather. I keep less cattle in wintertime and cut less silage. For bedding, I mow and bale the rushes; the cattle will pick the silage out of it and I use the rest under them. I’d give them fresh bedding everyday if I could; I hate seeing dirty cattle.”

Farming for nature: “Perennial ryegrass doesn’t work on organic farms, as it needs to be fed and fed. On the land that I have cut, the cocksfoot is the only grass that has come back on the upland ground. We don’t spray or cut the hedges, only clip around the electric fence – my cattle only have respect for the fence! We have lost the corncrake and the curlew. Anything you lose in nature has a knock-on effect. I’ve a pond on my farm since 1995 in a section of a field that I could never get dry. I put another one in back in 2020, about 30m long.”

Future plans:“I hope to put in another pond this year, but I will put an island in the middle, as I see the ducks around the banks of the other ponds have no safety. I might look into agroforestry; with this hot weather, I need to give the cattle fields good shade and shelter. I sell a good portion of my meat locally via the box scheme and I hope to continue to do this.”