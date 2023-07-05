I farm: “470ac, 110ac of that is rented land. There are 140ac of barley and 20ac of maize. The remainder of the farm is in grass. We do all our own silage, mainly pit but a few bales are made as well. We have two local lads that help us with sowing and silage. My parents, John and Kathleen, and I do most of the work. We sell some of our crops to a local merchant and the rest we roll ourselves for the cows, we keep the straw for bedding.”

Green Cert: “I went to Kilmuckridge college in Wexford to do the Green Cert for two years. I found it very helpful and it was local.”

Cows: “We have 135 Friesian-cross spring-calving cows. We keep all our calves and sell them at two years old. Our calves are reared on an automatic feeder. We find it a great help for feeding calves during the busy spring. We AI cows for six weeks and keep 30 Friesian replacement heifers. The cows then run with a Limousin bull. We have 15 suckler cows as well.”

Nitrates: “The new nitrates rules will have some effect. We put up a shed last year and have a lagoon so we should be OK for storage, but weather and getting slurry spread before the deadline could be a big challenge.”

Milk: “We sell our milk to Tirlán. The price is not bad but with the cost of everything else so high, there’s very little profit to be made.”

Sport: “I play wing forward on the Wexford senior camogie team. We beat Kilkenny recently which was a great win. We hope to do well in the rest of the championship. I also play football for Wexford and we have a quarter final coming up against Leitrim in a week’s time. For me, camogie and football are a great outlet. It can be lonely on the farm as I often don’t see anyone my own age all day.”

Future plans: “I might get rid of the suckler cows and go up a bit in dairy numbers to 150, I’d prefer to have quality over quantity. Our farm is very sandy and when it was dry, we were very tight on grass, so I wouldn’t be inclined to push numbers too much.”