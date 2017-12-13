Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
My Farming Week: James Gray, Moyne, Co Longford
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

My Farming Week: James Gray, Moyne, Co Longford

By on
James Gray farms in Co Longford and Co Westmeath. He produces good-quality weanlings for sale both in the mart and privately. He spoke to Patrick Donohoe about his farming week.
James Gray farms in Co Longford and Co Westmeath. He produces good-quality weanlings for sale both in the mart and privately. He spoke to Patrick Donohoe about his farming week.

I farm: “I have 57ha in north Longford and another 34ac of rented ground in Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath. The ground in Longford is heavy.”

System: “It’s a suckler cow to weanling system. I sell the weanlings at eight or nine months of age.”

Selling avenue: “I go to Carrigallen Mart or sell them privately. If you have a good outlet then selling privately can work well but the mart is great option to have too.”

Cows: “I calved around 85 cows this year. It’s a big enough number but if you can get your system right then the numbers are important in the suckler game. I’ve been using MooCall for the past four years and it’s very useful in dealing with calving the cows.”

Cow type: “You name it, I have it. I have a mix of continentals and a good few Shorthorns too. I look for an animal that’s going to leave behind that good-quality, golden-type Charolais.”

Replacements: “I used to keep on replacements but if you can get €1,000 for a weanling heifer and then buy in an in-calf heifer you’re better off. Sometimes you just have to write off the first calf from a heifer and breed from there. I’m not buying them for just one calf.”

Breeding: “To be honest with you, AI just doesn’t work for me. I run bulls because I find they have a better conception rate. I have two bulls at the minute, they’re both Charolais. I use the Charolais to leave behind a weanling with plenty of weight on the back end.”

Silage: “It has been a tough year on the weather front but thankfully I got my silage done in time and it’s good quality. I have to buy some silage but I have a seller and I buy my hay and straw from a regular man in Summerhill, Co Meath.”

Quotable quote: “All a suckler farmer can do is sell the weight produced by a weanling. You have to make sure you have a cow that leaves a good calf and that she can then rear that calf.”

More in News
Target more inspections at waste tyres and food waste – EPA
News
Target more inspections at waste tyres and food waste – EPA
By Amy Forde on 13 December 2017
Member
Department spend running €128.5m behind target
News
Department spend running €128.5m behind target
By Amy Forde on 13 December 2017
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
News
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
By Farmers Journal on 13 December 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Hidden homelessness
Features
Hidden homelessness
By on 27 November 2017
Scratch-it-lucky: lucky Leitrim farmer wins big on scratch card
News
Scratch-it-lucky: lucky Leitrim farmer wins big on scratch card
By Patrick Donohoe on 08 December 2017
Cattle stolen in west Cork
News
Cattle stolen in west Cork
By Tommy Moyles on 07 December 2017
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
STAINLESS STEEL
milk tanker 23,000L. In PMO, ideal for water or molasses storage. Can deliver ...
View ad
M & M Nursery and Landscaping
Nationwide Delivery.Planting Service Available.M & M NurseryBirr Co. Off...
View ad
Battery Reconditioner & charger
Battery Reconditioner & charger DON'T BUY NEW BATTERIES! Recondition your ol...
View ad
New mobile cattle penning
Full Grant spec, In stock!...
View ad

Place ad