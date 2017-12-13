My Farming Week: James Gray, Moyne, Co Longford

James Gray farms in Co Longford and Co Westmeath. He produces good-quality weanlings for sale both in the mart and privately. He spoke to Patrick Donohoe about his farming week.

I farm: “I have 57ha in north Longford and another 34ac of rented ground in Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath. The ground in Longford is heavy.”

System: “It’s a suckler cow to weanling system. I sell the weanlings at eight or nine months of age.”

Selling avenue: “I go to Carrigallen Mart or sell them privately. If you have a good outlet then selling privately can work well but the mart is great option to have too.”

Cows: “I calved around 85 cows this year. It’s a big enough number but if you can get your system right then the numbers are important in the suckler game. I’ve been using MooCall for the past four years and it’s very useful in dealing with calving the cows.”

Cow type: “You name it, I have it. I have a mix of continentals and a good few Shorthorns too. I look for an animal that’s going to leave behind that good-quality, golden-type Charolais.”

Replacements: “I used to keep on replacements but if you can get €1,000 for a weanling heifer and then buy in an in-calf heifer you’re better off. Sometimes you just have to write off the first calf from a heifer and breed from there. I’m not buying them for just one calf.”

Breeding: “To be honest with you, AI just doesn’t work for me. I run bulls because I find they have a better conception rate. I have two bulls at the minute, they’re both Charolais. I use the Charolais to leave behind a weanling with plenty of weight on the back end.”

Silage: “It has been a tough year on the weather front but thankfully I got my silage done in time and it’s good quality. I have to buy some silage but I have a seller and I buy my hay and straw from a regular man in Summerhill, Co Meath.”

Quotable quote: “All a suckler farmer can do is sell the weight produced by a weanling. You have to make sure you have a cow that leaves a good calf and that she can then rear that calf.”