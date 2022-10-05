The farm: “I farm tillage and potatoes with my four brothers and there are four sons farming too. We do up on 180ac of potatoes alongside the tillage. We do wheat, barley, oilseed rape and beans. We each have our bits to be working away at but if there’s a big job to be done, we all muck in.”

Potatoes: “I sell the potatoes. We focus on the more traditional varieties. We grow Queens, Kerr’s Pink and Premiere. We bag 90% of what we sell and by selling more traditional varieties, we have made a name for ourselves. We are selling potatoes to third-generation customers of the family. A lot go to Donegal and down through the midlands too, to corner shops and supermarkets.”

Chips: “We supply the Macari family who owns the Romayo’s chipper franchise with chipping potatoes. Chippers used to have to get suitable potatoes from the UK and Spain. It works out well for both of us. We are only a 25-minute drive from the store and the closeness allows us to build a good relationship.”

Harvest: “We lifted the first chipping potatoes around the third week of July. We are nearly finished and would hope to have potatoes wrapped up by next weekend.”

Growing season: “This was a good year for growing with the weather but it did get a bit too dry at times. If the dry matter is too dry, the chips can burn a bit at cooking and we have to stop that. We need good weather for growing but you need the rain to fall as well.”

Future plans: “We have grown the chipping side of the business over the past 10 years, starting with just one acre. We are still working to push out storage but you have to think about electricity charges. It’s a huge cost for storage, and keeping potatoes stored properly really is the secret to keeping them good.”