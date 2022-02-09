I farm: “15 pedigree Speckle Park cows and followers and 65 organic EasyCare ewes on 90ac across three blocks with my wife Marian and sons Kanvar (18) and Lee (nine). When I started farming, niche pedigree was where we wanted to go and we haven’t looked back.”
Sheep: “I run our EasyCare ewes back to Millennium Bleu rams to get a nice, fleshier lamb. Lambing starts at the end of March and is all outdoors. They never come in and are at grass all summer. We sell some lambs direct to the customer but the majority still go conventionally to the mart or factory.”
