Paula Nally says she will definitely be picking agricultural science next year for her Leaving Cert.

I farm: “With my father, James, and my brother Luke helps to run the farm. We have a dairy farm with around 250 cows. I’m the second generation on our dairy farm here. I was always out in the yard and that’s where my interest grew from.”

Land: “We farm around 170 acres, and lease a further 250 acres. We don’t hire in any help for calving, we do it all ourselves. My sister Ruth is in college and she helps feeding calves at the weekend.”

School: “I’m in transition year in Our Lady’s Bower, Athlone. I will definitely be picking ag (agricultural science) next year to study for my Leaving Cert.”

Off farm: “I play Gaelic football with Goldsmith girls. Hopefully, we will start winning a few more games.”

Cows: “We mainly keep British Friesian and Jersey cross cows. We keep all our own stock, rearing all our calves and we breed our own replacement heifers. The rest we sell as yearlings.”

AI: “Dad does all of our AI. He puts sexed semen on about the first 100 cows, 200 straws are used for breeding purposes and then the rest are continental breeds.”

Silage: “Last year we had to buy silage but this year we have more land to cut silage, so we shouldn’t need to buy any in.”

Favourite jobs: “I love helping Dad baling. We have all our own machinery so we do the work ourselves. I especially enjoy helping to put out slurry. I like seeing how machines work and fixing bits as well.”

Future: “I don’t really know much yet for picking a college course. I might do something in mechanics.”