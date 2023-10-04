I farm: “80ac in one block, 40ac good land and 40ac marginal. I run 25 pedigree Simmental autumn-calving sucklers. I’m on my own now after I lost my wife, Sheelagh. She was a great support to me for many years. I’ve three daughters – Elaine, Úna and MaryRose. I have a very good network of friends who give me great support, including my brother Noel. We’ve a very basic setup, old buildings but they do their job.”

Sucklers: “I bought my first Simmental heifer on 19 March 2007 and I’m fully pedigree the last five years. I try to breed high-index stock, with good maternal and terminal traits. I’ve six or seven calved. I’d one casualty last week but you take these things on the chin. As soon as the calves are de-horned, good to go, tagged and DNA-tested I get them out, weather allowing. Some are out at the moment but they’ll be in shortly, definitely by 1 November for the breeding season.”

Grass: “Grass growth has been OK. I’ve cut back a lot on fertiliser because of the cost. I try to use slurry sensibly for its nutrient value. I’m getting a bit out tomorrow to drier fields, spreading with the trailing shoe, aerated slurry. I’m lightly stocked but it was a very difficult summer. You’d to move stock around drier ground.”

Schemes: “Some of the land I have, you couldn’t travel. It’d probably be suitable for forestry but I refuse point blank to entertain the ‘f’ word. I went into ACRES and I’d avail of most schemes. I’d have been a big fan of the BDGP as an effort to improve herd genetics.”

Bulls: “The bulls are sold at 18 to 20 months to suckler farmers. About two-thirds go for breeding and one-third for the factory. Heifers are retained and any others are sold in calf. Suckler cattle are in short supply but I think stabilisation will return. Environmental issues will hold back the dairy.”

Quotable quote: “My motto is aim to breed your best, to the best, and hope for the best. I aim to sell stock that don’t come back to customers that do.”