My name is Anna and I am eight years old. I live in Cross, Mullagh, Co Cavan. I have a pet cow. Her name is her number, which is 741. She always comes into the parlour first, but sometimes she gets bullied. She is a very clean cow. She never poos in the parlour.

She loves to be rubbed on her body but not on her head. When 741 is at the back of the shed and I call her name, she comes to me.

Her favourite food is grass and meal. This February, 741 had a Friesian boy calf and she licked her calf for three hours. She is the best mom cow in the world!