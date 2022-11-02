The 218-acre Lumville Farm just outside of Edenderry, Co Offaly was recently bought, in trust, for €6.8m, the Irish Farmers Journal can reveal.

The €31,000/acre offering came with a manager’s residence, a bungalow-style residence and well-equipped stud yard.

It is understood that local interest in the offering was strong, with at least one farmer bidding at the auction.

However, the winning bidder came from outside of the county with the property moving into the ownership of a Munster buyer.