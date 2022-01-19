The property covers much of the hill at Inch Island, Co Donegal.

A mystery buyer paid at least €850,000 for a Co Donegal holding to ensure that it remains unfarmed and undeveloped.

The property will now be effectively rewilded as the purchaser bought the farm to “protect it”, according to local auctioneer Dara Furey.

The 116ac farm at Grange, Inch Island, between Buncrana and Derry, is predominantly hill ground. It overlooks Inch Pier and Lough Swilly and enjoys “some of the best unspoilt sea views in Ireland”, said Furey.

He explained that the property is non-residential, has no farm buildings, restricted access and no site potential. The buyer has no plans to farm the land, he added.

While the auctioneer would not disclose the sale price or the identity of the buyer, he said the asking price of €850,000 for the farm was achieved.

He said the purchaser was a “wealthy individual” from the Republic.

The auctioneer pointed out that the farm has not been properly worked for a long time other than to graze a small number of sheep.

The sale price equates to over €7,300/ac. The holding had attracted some local farmer interest.