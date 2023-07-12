The latest results of mystery shopper analysis to assess the amount of NI Farm Quality Assured Scheme (FQAS) beef and lamb stocked by local retailers, has identified a range in performance across NI stores.

Only in Eurospar and SuperValu was 100% of the beef labelled as from NI, although none of it carried the FQAS logo. Tesco had 93% of its beef labelled as being from NI, with 86% of it marked as farm assured, followed by Sainsbury’s at 92% NI beef.

Since 2012, Sainsbury’s has not marked any of its beef and lamb with the FQAS logo.

Asda had 87% of its beef from NI, with 68% of its total offering NI farm-assured, with Lidl at 64% NI beef, nearly all of which had the FQAS logo.

At the bottom end, Iceland had only 16% of its beef marked as coming from NI, with none of it carrying the FQAS logo. Marks and Spencer had no beef labelled as being from NI.

However, Marks and Spencer did have 100% of its lamb identified as coming from NI, with Sainsbury’s at 80%, Iceland at 60%, Lidl at 59%, Asda at 27% and Tesco at only 12%. SuperValu and Eurospar had no lamb identified as from NI.

Only Tesco and Asda had lamb marked with the FQAS logo.

