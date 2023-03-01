Although processors made record cuts to January milk price, once the premiums for milk quality and volume are applied, farmgate price is generally hovering around the 45p/l mark, still well ahead of the long-term average in NI.
Analysis of NI milk league data from 2017 to 2022 shows that for a farmer producing 750,000 litres annually, with butterfat and protein in line with NI average, rolling milk price across all processors has averaged 31.34p/l.
Shown in Table 1 is the rolling average for each processor during the outlined time period.
While there can be a significant range in prices in an individual month, or even across a full year, the table highlights that when the analysis is over a longer time period, price differences between processors tend to narrow considerably.
For example, just 0.8p/l separates Tirlán and Strathroy in first and last place over the extended time period. In contrast, our rolling 12-month analysis shows this gap to be approximately 2.4p/l.
Product mix
The prices paid to dairy farmers by their respective processor are generated from the returns when selling milk into liquid or commodity markets.
Each processor has a portfolio of products geared at adding value to its milk. However, dairy markets operate on a cyclical nature.
Comparing prices over the longer term takes into account these market cycles and helps to counteract any volatility or price distortion.
Pricing
For a 750,000 litre producer with average solids, Tirlán has paid the highest five-year price at 31.79p/l, followed by Lakeland Dairies on 31.56p/l.
Dale Farm is ranked third on 31.35p/l, ahead of Aurivo, Glanbia Cheese and Strathroy.
Table 2 provides a similar analysis for a dairy farmer producing 1m litres annually. However, in this instance, the analysis is split into whether it is high or average solids milk.
On high-solids milk, prices across all processors averaged 32.71p/l over 2017 to 2022, with Tirlán leading on 33.16p/l.
Lakeland lies in second place, with just 0.1p/l separating the next three processors.
On average-solids milk, the gap between top and bottom is narrowed, with just over 1p/l separating Tirlán and Strathroy. The average price across all processors stands at 31.59p/l.
