The Government of the day in 1991 said the TB eradication programme which would be implemented in the next three years would remove “all sources of infection”.

The information was revealed in a 1991 faxed document from Pat O’Sullivan of the Department of the Taoiseach to Michael Berkery, who was then general secretary of the IFA, released by the National Archives.

“The Government recognises the importance of the eradication of bovine tuberculosis particularly in the context of the more vigorous requirements which will arise in the single market,” the document said.

“It renews its commitment to the eradication campaign which will be based on an improved programme to be implemented over the next three years, including adequate research and removal of all sources of infection.

“It will ensure that this programme is adequately financed until it is brought to a successful conclusion.”

The Government said it would “vigorously pursue” its application for EU funding for the programme.

Farmer financing

In the light of the outcome of the application, the question of the level of Exchequer and farmer financing will be reviewed, the document said.

The Minister for Agriculture and Food will consult before the end of 1991 with the various interests involved about the disease eradication arrangements

“At the same time on the basis of ERAD advice, the question of financing an adequate Income Supplement Scheme for herdowners whose herds are restricted because of TB outbreaks to alleviate the hardship incurred will be given urgent consideration.

“The Minister for Agriculture and Food will consult before the end of 1991 with the various interests involved about the disease eradication arrangements to be put in place when the current programme remit of ERAD expires in 1992.”