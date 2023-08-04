The National Beef Welfare Scheme (NBWS) opened for applications this week.
There are a number of important dates that farmers need to be aware of to ensure smooth participation.
There are outlined below.
2 August 2023: scheme opens for applications. All applications must be submitted through the Department of Agriculture’s agfood.ie facility. Applications can be submitted by a farmer or an agent approved to act on their behalf. 12 September 2023: the deadline for submission of applications is 11.59pm 12 September 2023. Applicants should note that there is no late application period associated with this scheme and applications will not be able to be submitted following the deadline. 1 November 2023: actions must be undertaken by 1 November 2023. Blood samples for IBR testing must be submitted to the laboratory by your veterinary practitioner within three days of collecting and no later than 5.30pm on 1 November 2023. Weaning dates: participants must record the date of weaning of each animal that is being submitted for payment under the meal feeding action. Where groups of calves are weaned on different dates, then this needs to be recorded. Invoices for meal purchases and movements of weanlings out of the herd must coincide with weaning dates in terms of ensuring timeframes allow for the feeding of meal four weeks pre-weaning and two weeks post-weaning.
