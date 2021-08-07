National Dairy Council ambassador Kellie Harrington goes for gold in Tokyo on Sunday. / NDC

National Dairy Council (NDC) ambassador Kellie Harrington has reached the Olympic featherweight final.

The fight will take place on Sunday morning at roughly 6am Irish time.

Harrington will fight against Brazilian boxer Beatriz Ferreira in a bid to become Ireland's third ever Olympic boxing gold medallist after Michael Carruth and Katie Taylor.

The NDC has wished Harrington the best of luck in her fight.

Milk ambassador

The Dublin boxer has been an NDC milk ambassador since 2018 and has worked on numerous campaigns that encourage milk as the perfect post-performance recovery drink.

She drinks milk after every single training session: "Nutrition and recovery are as important as the training that I do.

“Straight after training, I would have recovery shakes, milk and yoghurt.”

Why milk?

Milk is rich in protein and it is an important nutrient for muscle growth and maintenance. It provides a natural carbohydrate source to help refuel energy stores in the body.

A glass of milk offers an abundance of electrolytes in a fluid form which assist rehydration.

Milk is rich in a number of vitamins and minerals, each with important roles for health, including calcium, phosphorous and potassium to support bone health.

Iodine, which helps to contribute to normal cognitive brain function, and vitamin B2, to assist with energy release, are also in milk.

It is also rich in vitamin B12, which helps support normal functioning of the immune system.