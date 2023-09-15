At the AXA National Dairy Show 2022 Jersey Championship - judge David Jones and Honourable Mention, Moorshill Veronica Chrome, exhibited by Pat Ahern, handler; Connor Ahern, Reserve Champion, Euro Joel Prance, exhibited by Daniel and Emer Curtin; handler, Emer Curtin; and Champion, Ballyealan Tequila Louise, exhibited by Tom Lynch, handler, Emma McNamara, Tom Lynch, and Connor Lynch with sponsor, Steven Lyons (Univet). \ Maria Kelly

The National Dairy Show is one of the biggest days in pedigree dairy breeders' calendars, and this year's show is set to return to the Green Glen Arena in Millstreet, Co Cork, on 13 and 14 October.

The annual event attracts exhibitors and spectators from all over the country, offering dairy breeders and enthusiasts a one-stop shop to meet other breeders, see the standard that exists in the pedigree dairy world, and to meet with like-minded industry personnel.

Entries have already began flooding in from Kildare, Kilkenny, Limerick, Wexford, Wicklow and Monaghan for this year's event, with many more expected to come before the closing date on 19 September.

AXA Insurance

The National Dairy Show (NDS) is very lucky to have the support of AXA Insurance as their main sponsor this year.

As part of their sponsorship package, each exhibitor will receive an AXA Farm Insurance Voucher to the value of €100.

Moreover, the NDS recognises the work it takes to turn out cows and heifers for a show day - especially when they are in milk - and so, all winners in the milking classes will receive a minimum of €200 in prize.

A reminder for all exhibitors to get your entries into Georgia Greenan at ggreenan@ihfa.ie before the closing date, Tuesday 19 September.