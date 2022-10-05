The national forestry conference will take place next week, on Tuesday 11 October in Johnstown House Hotel, Enfield.

Titled “Non-wood forestry: Who benefits? Who pays?” it will feature expert speakers from the State and private sectors. This is the first live national forestry conference since 2019 and a large turnout of stakeholders is expected.

Minister of State with responsibility for forestry Pippa Hackett will provide the keynote address, while Dr Tom Nisbet, of the British Forestry Commission, will speak on water services and forestry. Major topics such as carbon, forestry and agriculture will be addressed by Prof Cathal O’Donoghue, University of Galway, and the event will also feature a wide range of papers.

Registration takes place from 8.30am to 9.30am and booking is advised by emailing info@soif.ie or calling 086-258 2240.