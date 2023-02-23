Excessive bureaucracy has pushed farmers away from forestry, says the IFA. \ Philip Doyle

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has called for the development of a national forestry development agency.

Such an agency, IFA deputy president Brian Rushe said, would be an independent structure aimed at driving afforestation and supporting the forestry sector.

It would restore confidence and incentivise farmers to plant while addressing issues such as the barriers to afforestation, harvesting and forest road construction.

The new agency is required, as the existing forestry support structures are failing forest owners and farmers, Rushe claimed.

He was speaking during a hearing on Ireland’s forestry strategy and policy at an Oireachtas agriculture committee meeting on Wednesday.

Role

The IFA deputy president suggested that a forestry development agency could address how farmers “no longer view forestry as a safe investment”.

“The agency would be charged with optimising the performance of the Irish forestry industry by providing technical expertise, business support, funding to expand the forest owner-producer organisation network and establish a national forest certification scheme,” he said.

IFA deputy president Brian Rushe.

In a submission to the agriculture committee, Rushe warned that the current forestry licencing system is “not fit for purpose for farm forests and places too high a regulatory and cost burden on farmers considering forestry at farm level”.

“Excessive bureaucracy, ineffective administration and spiralling costs have led to forestry no longer being viable at farm scale.

"A proportionate regulatory burden that reflects the size, the type of operation and which guarantees a decision within an agreed timeframe is urgently needed,” he said.

Barriers

The Offaly farmer told TDs and senators that the “single greatest barrier to planting is the replanting obligation” and warned them that this must be reviewed “if planting targets are to be met”.

He also called for an ecosystem services payment to be provided to farmers, separate from forestry premiums.

A new national forestry development agency is required, says IFA. \ Philip Doyle

On ash dieback, Rushe said that the treatment of forest owners whose ash plantations have been “devastated by disease” has undermined confidence and trust in the Government’s forestry programme.

He said that until this lack of confidence is properly addressed “farmers will not commit their land to forestry”.

The IFA deputy president called for a 100% reconstitution grant for all infected plantations and said that the farmers should be paid a forest premium for 20 years on the replanted land to compensate for the financial loss incurred.

