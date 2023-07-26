Chair of the ICBF, Michael Doran, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State Martin Heydon TD announcing a world-first cattle genotyping programme

The National Genotyping Programme is now closed for entries from dairy herds. The ICBF has confirmed that 3,658 herds have enrolled in the programme, with a total of 547,000 cows taking part.

These cows, along with replacement heifers, will be genotyped free of charge in the coming months. All farmers who applied will be accepted into the scheme.

Applications are still open for beef farmers to take part. The scheme offers subsidised rates for genotyping animals for the next four years with a maximum cost of €6 per calf including the cost of the tag.