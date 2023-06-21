Double tissue tags will be available for order in autumn 2023 ahead of spring calving in 2024. \ Philip Doyle

The Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) has opened the new national genotyping programme for applications. Farmers who wish to apply can do so online on www.icbf.com.

It is expected that 600,000 dairy cows and followers and 200,000 suckler cows and followers will be genotyped as part of the programme.

The closing date for dairy herd applications will be 14 July 2023, with no hard closing date for beef herds. There may be a restriction on the number of dairy herds able to join the programme with co-op quotas potentially being introduced to avoid one co-op benefiting over another.

Participating farmers must sample all animals requested by the ICBF and return samples within 28 days of taking them, sample every calf at birth for the next four years and sample any bought-in animals.

Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) funding will cover the cost of genotyping cows in 2023 while calves will cost farmers €6/head from 2024 onwards. An industry contribution of €6/head, along with a Government contribution of €6/head will complete the €18/head cost for each animal.

The typical DNA registration timeline will involve an 11-day turnaround to get a blue card from the day the calf’s details are registered and the DNA sample is posted to the lab.

Kevin Downing from ICBF said: “We are expecting a big uptake but it’s important for herds that are not in a position to hold calves for longer than 12 to 14 days not to enter the programme.”

New tool for farmers

Speaking after applications opened, ICBF chair Michael Doran commended the agreement reached on the cost-sharing structure of the programme.

“It is great to see Government, industry and farmers coming together on this initiative,” he commented.

“It will help provide a range of decision-making tools that will enable us on our journey towards meeting our environmental, social and economic sustainability targets.”

Apply early

The breeding federation’s CEO Sean Coughlan added that these tools will help the farming sector through the challenges it is currently facing.

He called on interested farmers to apply early, as room in the programme could get tight.

“This first phase of genotyping the national herd is a great opportunity for farmers to invest in their businesses with the help of Government and industry,” said Coughlan.

“I would encourage farmers to sign up early, as indications are that the scheme will be over-subscribed on the dairy side.

“We are looking forward to engaging with farmers and industry in this very exciting and challenging initiative.”