The Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) has extended the deadline for applications to the National Genotyping Scheme announced in June 2023.

There has been 3,150 dairy farmer applications to the scheme. This amounts to about 480,000 dairy cows.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, the ICBF's Kevin Downing said: “This represents about 75% of our 600,000 capacity, which is good, but we’d like to give a bit more sign-up time to give every dairy farmer the opportunity to join, so we are extending the deadline until next Friday 21 July.

New entrants

There is no deadline for suckler herds to join the programme but it’s especially important that new entrants to the SCEP programme in 2023 apply to the national genotyping programme to get their cows genotyped free of charge in 2023.

The new scheme will be an important part of rolling out the commercial beef value (CBV) index.

All calves that have been DNA registered will have a CBV displayed on mart boards in 2024, meaning farmers will be able to see the genetic potential on the calves/cattle they are purchasing.

High-CBV calves have been proven to have a higher carcase value at the end of their lifetime. For any farmer who has yet to sign up to the genotyping programme, they can do so at www.icbf.com.