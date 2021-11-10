National herd numbers by 2030 will be determined by technology and innovation, along with the extent in which livestock farmers embrace other agricultural enterprises such as organic farming, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

In response to a paliamentary question from Independent TD Carol Nolan, Minister McConalogue said the 22% to 30% reduction in agricultural greenhouse gases by 2030 “is achievable” however challenging.

“National herd numbers by 2030 will be determined not only by how technology and innovation deliver for the agricultural sector, but also to what extent livestock farmers embrace other opportunities and voluntarily diversify to other agricultural enterprises, for example extending organic farming practices,” the Minister said.

In relation to dairy and beef sectors, the Minister has committed to produce detailed plans by Q2 of next year to manage their sustainable environmental footprint and said he “will be prioritising that action”.

“In order for Ireland to maintain a stable number of animals in the herd, while reducing the absolute emissions of the sector and improving the carbon footprint of our produce by 2030 the focus will be the increased and early adoption of existing carbon mitigation measures, while working to develop new abatement measures through research and innovation,” he said.

Disingenuous

Nolan said the Minister’s claim that national herd numbers by 2030 will be determined by the extent to which livestock farmers “voluntarily diversify” to other agricultural enterprises is completely disingenuous.

“It ignores the repeated warnings issued by the likes of Macra na Feirme and others that farmers are essentially being financially coerced to embrace eco-schemes at an escalated rate or face significant income reductions.

“Nothing in the Minister’s reply will ease concerns that herd reduction remains a de facto, stealth policy of this Government,” she said.