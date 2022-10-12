Macra president John Keane, Jerry O'Neill, first runner up, Caitriona Power, NLA winner, William Buckley, second runner up, and Elaine Houlihan, Munster vice president.

Macra Agricultural Skillnet recognised its outstanding young leaders at the 2022 ABP National Leadership Awards on Saturday 1 October 2022 in Treacy’s West County Hotel, Ennis, Co Clare.

The purpose of the awards, which are sponsored by ABP, is to promote young leaders and acknowledge the volunteers in Macra and the massive amount of work they put into developing their local communities.

There are several rounds in the competition. After an initial round of interviews, 10 finalists are selected to progress to the final.

President’s medals are awarded to these 10 outstanding members and the top three are awarded our beautiful new leadership awards trophies on the night.

The winners of the 2022 ABP National Leadership Awards were:

Caitriona Power, Ennis Macra, Co Clare – overall winner.

Jerry O’Neill, Ballinadee Macra, Co Cork – first runner-up.

William Buckley, Donoughmore Macra, Co Cork – second runner-up.

The remaining finalists, who were awarded with president’s medals by Macra president John Keane, were:

Cliona O’Leary – Kilmuckridge Macra, Co Wexford.

Aishling O’Keeffe – Banteer Macra, Co Cork.

Patrick Greenan – Newbliss Macra, Co Monaghan.

Marie Wallace – Donoughmore Macra, Co Cork.

Robert Lally – Claremorris Macra, Co Mayo.

Shane Cranney – Moynalty Macra, Co Meath.

Aisling Walsh – Glanmire Macra, Co Cork.

Macra wishes to congratulate the winners and finalists on their accomplishments and thank them for their continued dedication, time and talent to their clubs, regions and counties. They exemplify leadership and commitment to their communities and to Macra.

Volunteer of the Year

This year, a new award was included on the night. The Macra Volunteer of the Year Award aims to recognise those members who work tirelessly behind the scenes in our clubs, regions and counties, without ever seeking praise or admiration for it.

These members were nominated by their peers to thank and recognise them on a national level. From almost 50 nominees, three winners were chosen. They were:

Munster winner: Gillian Moore, Barryroe Macra, Co Cork.

Leinster winner: Sharon Fitzpatrick, Mountmellick Macra, Co Laois.

Northwest winner: Tracy O’Boyle, Benbulben Macra, Co Sligo.

A huge congratulations to our winners and a massive thank you to all our volunteers who were nominated. Macra truly could not continue without the hard work and dedication of our volunteer members across the length and breadth of the country.