The National Milk Agency used just over €78,000 of its cash reserves last year to bolster the deficit it made in 2022.

The National Milk Agency used just over €78,000 of its cash reserves last year to bolster the deficit it made in 2022.

The State body regulates the supply of milk for liquid consumption in Ireland.

Costs amounted to €550,914, some €78,118 over its income of €472,796 last year, resulting in a deficit.

The negative cashflow of €72,824 cut the agency’s cash balance to €783,867.

“At year-end, the agency’s accumulated fund amounted to €826,740 and was comprised of cash and deposits of €783,867, debtors less creditors of €35,535 and fixed assets of €7,338,” it stated in its annual report.

Levy

The agency is funded solely by a milk levy of 0.115c/l on milk purchased for processing for liquid consumption and is payable by milk processors. In 2022, this generated income of €472,796, up €5,865 or 1% on 2021.

Operating costs increased by 8% to €550,914. Personnel and staff-related costs of €397,146, representing 72% of total costs, increased by 10%. Other administration costs and depreciation increased by 2% to €153,768.