The National Potato Conference and trade show 2022 will take place in the City North Hotel, Gormanston, Co Meath, on Tuesday 22 November.

Organised by the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), in association with Teagasc and Bord Bia, the conference theme is ‘protecting your business for the future’ and the conference will be opened by IFA president Tim Cullinan.

IFA potato chair Sean Ryan said that the challenges for growers producing potatoes have increased substantially in the past two years with increased costs and a relatively static output price.

"All growers are struggling to deal with the increase in all inputs, but especially fertiliser and electricity," he said.

Inflation

Economist Jim Power will address the topic of food and input price inflation. Kantar will give an update on consumer trends and Bord Bia will explore marketing opportunities for potatoes.

The first session will give growers an insight into the emerging lifestyle trends and trends in potato purchasing habits.

The afternoon sessions will address critical agronomic challenges, such as blight and wire worm, but also improving energy efficiency when storing potatoes.

Following presentations, a trade show will run throughout the afternoon.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in focused workshops.

Tickets to the conference are available on a first-come, first-served basis and can be purchased here.