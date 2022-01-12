The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has drawn up a strategy to help improve the situation for vernacular buildings and their owners.

The three-year strategy seeks to improve understanding of the built vernacular heritage and its importance, among the general public and specialists alike.

The Department says that practical advice is very important and as such, has produced a short guide for owners and the general public, free in this week’s Irish Farmers Journal.

It explains that a more specialised manual for builders and others will be published in due course.

The website www.buildingsofireland.ie will also have an information portal for owners and other relevant parties who are interested about the vernacular of buildings.