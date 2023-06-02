The national strategy for horticulture 2023-2027 was launched at Bloom 2023 by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, along with Senator Pippa Hackett, Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity.

The strategy outlines eight actions crucial for addressing industry challenges and opportunities, including:

Strengthening the position of growers in the marketplace.

Developing a written charter between growers, consolidators and retailers to increase consumer demand for local and high-quality produce.

Establishing a framework for a permanent non-EEA seasonal workers' scheme, reviewing horticulture course availability and suitability.

Investing in research and development.

Improving data and information for better insights.

Integrating horticulture into the broader Agricultural Knowledge and Innovation System.

Supporting innovation and diversification.

If all of these actions are carried out, the ministers said it would result in anticipated growth of 30% in farmgate value from €529m in 2022 to €688m by the end of 2027.

Minister McConalogue said the new national strategy “charts an important way forward for this crucial industry”, and focused on the power imbalances between growers and buyers of their produce.

“I recognise the challenges in relation to fairness and transparency in the supply chain, and we must strengthen the position of growers in the marketplace.

"I want to see this sector grow and flourish in the years ahead and I am confident that it will with strong leadership and collaboration between the sector’s key players in implementing the actions in this strategy.”

Hackett's call for consumers' participation

Minister Hackett said she was delighted to launch the strategy and that “achieving our vision will require us to work smarter, leverage relevant science and technology, value our existing growers and businesses, and encourage new entrants.”

Minister Hackett called on consumers at Bloom to “recognise and value the Irish horticulture sector and to play their part by supporting fresh, locally grown produce and Irish trees and plants when it is available, be that in the supermarket, garden centre, your local grocer or on the menu in restaurants across Ireland.”