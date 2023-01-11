The debate continues on what farmers need to do to meet our 25% emission reduction target.
Both the Government and farm organisations have shied away from looking at each sector on an individual basis for fear of causing divisions between sectors.
The debate continues on what farmers need to do to meet our 25% emission reduction target.
Both the Government and farm organisations have shied away from looking at each sector on an individual basis for fear of causing divisions between sectors.
SHARING OPTIONS: