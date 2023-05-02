Sheep shearing competitions will be held over four days at Balmoral Show with national titles to be settled on Thursday. \ Houston Green

There will be four days of competitive sheep shearing action at the 2023 Balmoral Show, with ABP Food Group on board as the headline sponsor for this year.

The highlight at this year’s show takes place on Thursday 11 May with the national and RUAS International Shearing Championship titles up for grabs.

Heats start at 9.30am, with the finals of both shearing competitions scheduled from 12.30pm to 3.30pm that afternoon.

The RUAS competition is ranked as a qualifying event for the next year’s Golden Shears World Championships and set to attract the great and good within competitive shearing.

Entry field

This year’s Balmoral Show will see over 100 shearers from Ireland, Britain and further afield competing for top honours.

The entry field includes a large number of competitors who will take to the stage during next month’s Golden Shears World Championships at the Royal Highland Show.

Shearing starts on Wednesday 10 May with the junior and young farmer clubs competition, plus the wool handling classes.

Friday 12 May sees the senior shearing classes down for decision, while Saturday 13 May sees the open class competitions which pit local and international shearers head to head.

Teams from the four home nations will also compete on Saturday afternoon within the shearing and wool handling categories.

Balmoral Show is one of six qualifying rounds to represent the national team at next year’s Golden Shears.

The organising body, the Northern Ireland Sheep Shearing Association, is also holding qualifying rounds at Ballymena, Omagh and Antrim Shows, along with Clonmany and Donard shearing events.

Read more

Watch: prices remain firm in Newport