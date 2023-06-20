Met Éireann has issued a nationwide status orange weather warning for Tuesday 20 June.

The warning states that thunderstorms, accompanied by heavy showers, will produce significant rainfall accumulations over short time periods.

The weather warning comes into immediate effect, due to the expected onset of the thunderstorms and heavy showers. The warning is set to expire at 6pm.

This weather event poses several potential impacts on the affected regions:

Flash flooding.

Travel disruptions.

Power outages.

Residents in the affected regions are advised to stay updated with the latest weather reports and follow any guidance or instructions provided by local authorities.

By being vigilant and prepared, individuals can minimise the potential risks associated with this severe weather event.