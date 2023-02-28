Native Cladoir sheep have been donated to Newbridge House and Farm for further breeding. \ Fingal County Council

Native Irish livestock breeds are at severe risk unless steps are taken to address a number of issues threatening their survival, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and Fingal County Council (FCC) have said.

NPWS and FCC officials have said that challenges such as a lack of funding and resources for breed conservation, non-existent long-term planning, public indifference and a lack of stakeholder collaboration are leading to native livestock breed decline.

A new report published by the two parties calls for the creation of a national rare breeds secretariat and the development of a 10-year national strategy for rare breeds to prevent their extinction.

The report on the “promotion of rare and heritage breeds in Ireland” recommends that Newbridge House and Farm, Co Dublin, be set up as Ireland’s first rare breeds hub, an outreach centre for native rare breeds and a source for their genetics.

Droimeann cattle are a native Irish cattle breed.

An improved visitor experience within Connemara National Park to help protect and promote rare breeds is also proposed, including the creation of an outdoor trail for interaction with its rare breeds.

The report proposes that a centre for rare breed research and conservation be set up to make these livestock breeds as attractive to farmers, on a commercial basis.

Benefits

The NPWS and FCC have argued that those seeking greater protection for native rare livestock breeds are often branded as having only an ethical, moral or heritage loss mindset as opposed to practical and cost-effective arguments.

Their report states that heritage breeds often make use of both prime agricultural land and marginal land that cannot be used for other forms of agriculture and by other conventional livestock.

Such cattle, sheep, goats, horses and pigs often adapt to both fertile farmlands and harsh environments, requiring less intervention.

There has been increased demand for native Galway sheep off the back of a payment provision under ACRES.

“Heritage breeds contribute to Irish food security and generate value from land otherwise unusable for farming.

“They help define some of our biodiversity and cultural heritage, inspiring a new generation of sustainable farming practice,” the report reads.

Launch

NPWS and FCC launched the report to coincide with a presentation by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien of seven rare Cladoir sheep from Connemara National Park to Newbridge House and Farm.

Until recently, the native sheep breed was thought to be extinct.

Minister O’Brien said the sheep will “form a key part of the breeding programme for the conservation of the breed”.

“I believe the importance of these Irish heritage breeds spans well beyond science and agriculture. They are part of Ireland’s rich history, culture and folklore and I am committed to working together to protect that heritage,” he said.

The Department of Agriculture has moved to support some native Irish livestock breeds of late, making a provision within the new ACRES scheme to pay farmers for keeping and rearing stock from breeds such as Galway sheep, old Irish goats and Kerry cattle.

