This award-winning Galway company will be at the Ploughing this year to promote its family-owned business, which is based in An Spidéal. Rí Na Mara manufactures a range of luxury seaweed extract skincare products. Its range includes a popular anti-ageing face cream, hyaluronic acid plumping facial serum, eye cream, facial oil, cleansing water, body lotion, face mask, shower gel and seaweed for the bath. The company is also planning to launch a new product at the Ploughing.

To make its product line, Rí Na Mara selects and harvests wild seaweed off the west coast of Ireland. This combination of mineral-rich seaweed extracts is then combined with naturally active botanical extracts to create the range.

Irish seaweed cosmetics line, Rí na Mara.

Thanks to an increase in popularity in recent years, Irish consumers are aware of the benefits of seaweed – both for human health and as potential safeguards for the climate. Seaweed contains a balanced concentration of nutrients, vitamins and active minerals that enhance the skin’s physiological functioning, so it is equally good for the body’s largest organ.

Rí Na Mara products are all-natural and are beneficial for psoriasis or sensitive conditions.

Visit the Rí na Mara stand (The Hub, Block 4, Row 35, Stand 536, unit 55) at the National Ploughing Championships for the new product launch, sample its full range and avail of special offers (including 10% off your favourite facial products).

