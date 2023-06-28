The future of the EU’s proposed nature restoration law looks uncertain after the European Parliament’s environment committee rejected the proposals after voting on thousands of amendments to the law on Tuesday. A final committee vote on whether to back the law split MEPs down the middle, with 44 voting for and 44 against.

It is unknown where the balance of support lies among all MEPs who have their chance to debate and vote on the nature restoration law from 11 July onwards.

The flagship Green Deal biodiversity law will need the backing of a majority of MEPs to pass and the EU’s environment ministers already gave the green light to a watered down version of the proposals in early June.