Independent TD Denis Naughten will seek to amend the new climate law later this year.

He said that while he had supported the bill going through the Dáil, he still had major concerns about its impact on rural Ireland and farmers.

The Climate Action Bill sparked a number of IFA protests around the country, with many farmers concerned that the target to reduce emissions by 51% by 2030 could have a detrimental impact on their livelihood.

The agriculture sector accounts for 35% of emissions in Ireland according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Naughten outlined two major areas of concern that he would like to see addressed:

Biogenic methane, produced from agriculture, should be accounted for separately due to its distinct characteristics as part of the overall carbon cycle, as recommended by the Climate Change Advisory Council. This is to ensure there is not a perverse incentive to other Government departments to do little and force farmers to foot the climate bill.

That the sectoral emission targets would have to be presented and approved by the Dáil just like a financial budget or the National Planning Framework. This would ensure the minister of the day would have to present the full implications of their proposals across the economy and outline the potentially far-reaching implications for individuals, families and communities nationwide.

“I have consistently said throughout the passage of this legislation that I do not want to undermine the overall objective behind the climate bill and that is why I will support its final passage tonight.

"However, I will address the weaknesses that I see in this law with the publication of a piece of amending legislation later this year,” said Naughten.

“I have received assurances from Minister Ryan during the detailed debate on my issues of concern during committee stage of the bill, and I accept that in both instances it is not the intention of Government to see the new law being used in the manner that I have highlighted.”