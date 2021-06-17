Independent TD Denis Naughten has said he will introduce a piece of amending legislation in the autumn that will require Dáil approval of sectoral emission targets under the Climate Action Bill.
This will also include separate treatment for biogenic methane coming from agriculture, in line with the advice of the Climate Change Advisory Council.
Naughten said his concerns focused around two aspects, namely:
“Biogenic methane, produced from agriculture, should be accounted for separately due to its distinct characteristics as part of the overall carbon cycle, as recommended by the Climate Change Advisory Council. This is to ensure there is not a perverse incentive to other Government departments to do little and force farmers to foot the climate bill."“That the sectoral emission targets would have to be presented and approved by the Dáil just like a financial budget or the National Planning Framework. This would ensure the minister of the day would have to present the full implications of their proposals across the economy and outline the potentially far-reaching implications for individuals, families and communities nationwide.”
SHARING OPTIONS: