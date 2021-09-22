The CEO of the National Beef Association (NBA) Neil Shand has written to UK restaurant chain, Miller and Carter to complain about a social media advert by the company promoting an Australian sirloin steak.

In the letter, Shand suggested it was “incredibly crass, and more than a little short-sighted” to be promoting beef flown half way around the world, pointing out that British beef is produced to the highest animal health and welfare standards.

“There have been no grants and no furlough for farmers; our taxes are being paid in full to help Government pay the furlough costs of your staff. In return, at the first available opportunity, you choose to buy your beef from Australia,” Shand pointed out.

