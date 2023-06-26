The National Dairy Council (NDC) has launched a new campaign ‘grass roots movement’, which brings together the strength of Ireland’s dairy industry, creating a united front on environmental sustainability to ensure a successful future for Irish dairy.

The NDC is a farmer-funded representative body that works to promote and protect Ireland’s internationally renowned dairy reputation for excellent products that are sustainably produced.

It explained that the movement forges a link between farmers and consumers - sharing the stories of changing farming practices, of technological innovation and tangible results, of commitment to today’s targets, coupled with the appetite to do more.

Educating consumers

Farming is all too often portrayed negatively, particularly when it comes to environmental impact, and the full story of Irish dairy farming is one that needs to be communicated and understood by consumers, the NDC said.

The NDC works with dairy research and trade organisations to reveal the stories behind the innovations in areas, such as grassland management, fertiliser usage, breeding and feeding, soil monitoring, AI and machine learning.

Encouraging a greater understanding of what the farmer does and what it takes to do it builds trust in the production system and thereby restores pride in Irish dairy.

Campaign

The first billboard executions, which also featured in a takeover of the Luas green line, focuses on the actions that Irish dairy farmers are taking to reduce their environmental impact, and the natural advantages that Ireland has when it comes to dairy production, including:

The latest technology – scientists focusing on grassland research have shown that introducing white clover into dairy pastures can reduce the need for chemical fertilisers by as much as 40%.

Nurturing nature – by caretaking field borders, hedgerows and trees, Irish farmers can encourage biodiversity and increase their land’s ability to sequester CO2.

The perfect climate – Ireland’s temperate climate is ideal for the production of grass that our cows turn into naturally nutritious milk. Some 95% of an Irish dairy cow’s diet is grass.

The marketing campaign focuses on Ireland’s natural biodiversity and grass-based farming system, featuring two of NDC’s farmer ambassadors, Miriam Gunn, mother of four and proud dairy farmer from Co Roscommon, and Gearoid Maher, a fourth-generation dairy farmer from Cappamore in Co Limerick, whose family have been farming the land since the mid-1800s.

Jeanne Spillane, marketing manager with the NDC, said: “At the NDC, we work day-in and day-out with Ireland’s dairy farmers, and we get to see first-hand the efforts they make to farm more sustainably, to nurture the land and to ensure a positive future for Irish dairy – this is the heart of the grass roots movement.

“We want everyone to know about this work and to know that they can continue to be proud of the Irish dairy, which - as we all know - is globally renowned,” she said.

“This is just the beginning. In 2024, we will continue to use the movement as a platform on which to increase understanding of and pride in Irish dairy.

"We will ensure that the movement is widely seen and understood and continues to be associated with quality, with commitment and with performance against environmental targets,” she concluded.